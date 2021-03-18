Boosie Badazz Thanks His Fans for Their Prayers After Being Declared Cancer-Free

Instagram

Boosie Badazz, who was previously known as Lil Boosie, is finally cancer-free. Having been given the all clear after being diagnosed with kidney cancer more than five years ago, the “One of Them Days Again” rapper thanked his fans for their prayers.

The 38-year-old MC, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, expressed his gratitude via Twitter on Wednesday, March 17. “IM CANCER FREE #tearofjoy Thanks to everybody said a prayer for me #GODISGREAT,” he gushed in his tweet.

Many of Boosie’s followers have since congratulated him. One raved, “Congrats. thats real heavy and dope. Live on and stay sucka free. Shout out from BKNY.” Anothelr exclaimed, “Congratulations!! Continued BLESSINGS.” A third added, “Congrats My G.. Major. Gotta link up soon music x Shows .. Blessings are up.”

The exciting news came just a few hours after the “Wipe Me Down” spitter revealed on his Instagram account that he was at his annual cancer check-up. “ANNUAL CANCER CHECK UP. ALL MY FAMILY N FANS SAY A PRAYER FOR ME AS I WAIT ON MY RESULTS #prayerispowerful #yesterday #fuckcancer,” he penned alongside a clip of him in a hospital.

Boosie, who also has diabetes, got his kidney cancer diagnosis back in November 2015. “I need all my fans to pray for me,” he divulged in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Doctor just told me I have cancer on my kidneys. Prayer is power that’s why I’m letting the world know prayfaboosie.”

In the following month, the hip-hop artist underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue. Luckily, the procedure went successful. “I want to thank each and everyone for all the support and love! Surgery went well..God is good! Next step recovery! Cancer has been removed from Boosie kidney… Thanks to all Boosie family and friends and all my real Boosie fans for all the prayers,” he declared.