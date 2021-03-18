BOJ seen phasing out guidelines on ETF buying, retain band on yield moves

Article content

TOKYO — The Bank of Japan will scrap either or both of the numerical guidelines set for its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) this week to make its stimulus program more sustainable, a Reuters poll found.

A majority of economists surveyed also said the BOJ would retain the current implicit 40-basis-point band at which it allows 10-year bond yields to move around its 0% target.

The poll comes ahead of the BOJ’s two-day rate review ending on Friday, where the central bank will unveil measures to make its yield curve control (YCC) policy and asset-buying schemes more effective and sustainable.

The BOJ currently sets two guidelines for its ETF buying, which is to buy at an annual pace of roughly 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) but up to 12 trillion yen.

Critics argue the numerical guidelines prevents the BOJ from buying ETFs flexibly, such as slowing purchases significantly when stock prices are booming.

In a March 2-16 poll, 12 of 36 analysts surveyed said they expected the BOJ to remove the 6-trillion-yen guideline.

Another seven said the BOJ would remove the 12-trillion-yen ceiling, while nine said the central bank would take out both guidelines.

“We expect the BOJ to clarify its stance that it will buy ETFs only when necessary to reduce risk premia,” said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Research Institute.