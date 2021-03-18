BOJ seen phasing out guidelines on ETF buying, focus on band on yield moves

Article content

TOKYO — The Bank of Japan will scrap either or both of the numerical guidelines set for its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) this week to make its stimulus program more sustainable, a Reuters poll found.

A majority of economists surveyed also said the BOJ would retain the current implicit band at which it allows 10-year bond yields to rise and fall 0.2% each way around its 0% target, though some projected the central bank would widen the band.

The poll comes ahead of the BOJ’s two-day rate review ending on Friday, where the central bank will unveil measures to make its yield curve control (YCC) policy and asset-buying schemes more effective and sustainable.

The BOJ currently sets two guidelines for its ETF buying, which is to buy at an annual pace of roughly 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) but up to 12 trillion yen.

Critics argue the numerical guidelines prevents the BOJ from buying ETFs flexibly, such as slowing purchases significantly when stock prices are booming.

In a March 2-16 poll, 12 of 36 analysts surveyed said they expected the BOJ to remove the 6-trillion-yen guideline.

Another seven said the BOJ would remove the 12-trillion-yen ceiling, while nine said the central bank would take out both guidelines.