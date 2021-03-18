Bills sign Mitch Trubisky as backup QB to Josh Allen

After his time in Chicago came to an end, quarterback Mitch Trubisky has found a new home with one of the best teams in the AFC. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported that the former Bears’ quarterback is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills to serve as the backup for Josh Allen.

Trubisky has had an up-and-down career since he was drafted No. 2 by Chicago in the 2017 draft. In 2018, he was named a Pro Bowl alternate while leading the Bears to the playoffs and nearly knocking off the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles. However, Trubisky struggled in 2019, leading Chicago to an 8-7 record over his 15 starts and regressing in nearly every statistical category.

Last season, he battled Nick Foles for the starting job, initially losing it before winning it back and leading the Bears to another trip to the playoffs, where they lost to the Saints. Now, he will have the chance to get his career back on track as he learns behind Allen, who has established himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

For the Bills, Trubisky provides some solid stability in case Allen is forced to miss time due to injury.