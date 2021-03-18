Billie Eilish Wows Famous Friends and Fans Alike With Blonde Hair Transformation

Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion, Skai Jackson, Jameela Jamil and James Charles have all expressed their love for the ‘Therefore I Am’ hitmaker’s decision to ditch her signature black and neon green highlights.

Billie Eilish has debuted a jaw-dropping hair transformation. The “Therefore I Am” hitmaker, who has long been known for her signature black and neon green highlights, surprised her famous friends and fans with her new blonde locks.

On Wednesday, March 17, the 19-year-old singer first asked fans to guess what color she would dye her hair next. She wrote on an Instagram Story post, “can you guess what color?” Hours afterwards, she finally unveiled her new platinum blond shag hairstyle on her Instagram feed. She simply captioned the snap, “pinch me.”

Billie Eilish asked fans to guess what color she would dye her hair next.

Billie has since been showered with love from a number of her famous friends. One in particular was Skai Jackson who wrote back in the comment section, “No, pinch me.” James Charles additionally gushed, “Oh my god you are so stunning it’s unreal.” Megan Thee Stallion and Jameela Jamil chimed in by sending out several heart-eyed emojis.

The compliments did not stop there. Her fans also flooded her post with praises. One online devotee of the seven-time Grammy winner raved, “I’m in love this is amazing.” Another exclaimed, “PLS U LOOK SO GOOD MISS MAAM.” A third enthused, “She can honestly rock any color or any hair cut.”

In December 2020, Billie promised her fans that she would change her hair color when her documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry“, has been released. Making use of Instagram Story, she told followers, “Stop making fun of me, oh my god! I’m f**king making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair! Shut up! I’m changing it after the doc comes out.”

“It’ll be the end of an era. I’m gonna give you a new era,” she further assured. “I have announcements to make, I got some s**t to put out. Anyway, doesn’t matter. Leave me alone. Let me live with my f**king hair that I’ve had for way too long. Okay? Shut the f**k up.”