Billie Eilish Wore A Wig At The Grammys 2021

So, Billie Eilish gave a wonderful performance at the Grammys this past weekend. However, there was a part of me that wasn’t 100% focused on her singing…
…Nay, reader, I was convinced that she was wearing a wig.
Why? I mean, for one, it did look kinda…wig-y:
Secondly, she sure wore a lot of hats and hair pieces!
As it turned out, the theory that Billie’s been wearing a wig has been swimming around the internet for a couple of weeks now:
Well, speculate no more, folks! In a new TikTok, Billie confirmed that wig theory is legit…
…Yup, by lifting up a very real-looking wig.
And, for what it’s worth, Billie seemed very pleased to have…pulled it off.
I, for one, am grateful for the time the wig presumably gave Billie to get this blonde look together.
Anyways, see you at the next celeb celeb-hair-conspiracy.
