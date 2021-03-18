Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.73% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.99% or 0.125 points to trade at 1.690 at the close. Meanwhile, Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) added 7.92% or 0.120 points to end at 1.635 and Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 7.33% or 0.085 points to 1.245 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.50% or 0.15 points to trade at 4.14 at the close. Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.37% or 0.100 points to end at 2.870 and Nextdc Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.36% or 0.37 points to 10.64.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 683 to 677 and 339 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.67% to 12.509 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.41% or 7.15 to $1734.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 1.01% or 0.65 to hit $63.95 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.10% or 0.75 to trade at $67.25 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.06% to 0.7799, while AUD/JPY rose 0.44% to 85.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 91.625.

