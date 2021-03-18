At Least 9 Dead in Afghan Helicopter Crash, After Clashes With Local Militia

The fighting is a further signal of crumbling alliances and a growing threat of civil war that many fear will break out once the U.S.-led forces leave Afghanistan.

Mr. Alipur and his forces are mostly Hazara Shiites, a persecuted ethnic minority in Afghanistan that for decades has been targeted by the Sunni Taliban and other militant groups. Since the emergence of the Islamic State offshoot in the country in 2015, Hazara Shiites, especially in Kabul, have been attacked mercilessly in high-profile bombings.

But Mr. Alipur also has a violent reputation, accused of human rights abuses and arrested in 2018. He was released days later after local protests nearly spiraled out of control. And though often at odds with the government, he remains close with Sarwar Danish, the second vice president of Afghanistan.

In January, Mr. Alipur’s militia, which controls key territory and roads in Wardak Province, fought government forces for control of Behsud. The cause of fighting and who started the attack are unclear — the reasons range from control over tribal migration routes and the theft of government armored vehicles to the appointment of new police chiefs there.

But on Jan. 29, a protest calling for the removal of the new police chiefs turned violent when security forces opened fire. Eleven civilians were killed in the shooting, according to the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, and more than 30 were wounded.

The Afghan government suspended Allah Dad Fedayi, the provincial police chief of Wardak, for overseeing the forces that attacked the demonstrators. But Mr. Tawana, the aide, still cited him as a reason for the fighting that reignited late Wednesday night, as the police chief was simply reassigned to another province earlier this week.

“The people understand that there would be no action taken by the government because of the incident, so they finally decided to take action themselves,” Mr. Tawana said.