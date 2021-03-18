Asia’s MicroStrategy? Meitu drops another $50M on ETH and BTC By Cointelegraph

Asia’s MicroStrategy? Meitu drops another $50M on ETH and BTC
Chinese tech company Meitu has announced the investment of a further $50 million into Ether and , taking its net spend on crypto up to roughly $90 million this month.
The Hong Kong and China listed company purchased 386.08 BTC for $21.6 million, and 16,000 ETH for around $28.4 million, on March 17. The most recent announcement follows an initial cryptocurrency investment on March 5, in which the company acquired 15,000 ETH for around $22.1 million and roughly 379 BTC for approximately $17.9 million.
