Asia stocks spooked by spike in yields, oil sell-off

Article content

SYDNEY — Asian share markets eased on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment toward richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months.

Having plunged 7% overnight, Brent crude futures were down another 38 cents at $62.90 a barrel, while U.S. crude shed 35 cents to $59.65.

The retreat wiped out four weeks of gains in a single session and might mark the end of a five-month bull run.

Equities were also choppy as a pullback on Wall Street knocked Japan’s Nikkei down 0.7% and South Korea 1%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed with a fall of 0.5%.

Nasdaq futures edged up 0.1%, after a sharp 3% drop overnight, while S&P 500 futures added 0.2%. Markets are now braced for the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting where it is widely expected to loosen its control of bond yields and trim buying of ETFs, tweaks aimed at making the stimulus package more sustainable. Investors are still reflecting on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep rates near zero out to 2024 even as it lifted forecasts for economic growth and inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell seems likely to drive home the dovish message next week with no less than three appearances lined up.