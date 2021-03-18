Armie Hammer’s Lawyer Claims He Has Proof to Refute Rape Allegation Made by Facebook Lover

WENN

According to the lawyer representing the ‘Lone Ranger’ star, his correspondence with the former girlfriend could serve as evidence that she lied about the rape claims.

Armie Hammer‘s attorney has dismissed new rape claims from hotshot lawyer Gloria Allred‘s new client.

The woman, named Effie, told the media at a press conference on Thursday (18Mar21) she thought the actor was going to kill her during the violent incident, which reportedly took place in April 2017.

During her emotional statement, the accuser also alleged Hammer “mentally, emotionally and sexually” abused her throughout the course of their relationship, adding, “He became increasingly more violent.”

During the alleged rape incident, Hammer “repeatedly slammed” Effie’s “face against the wall,” according to the accuser, who revealed she and the actor had a four year on-again, off-again relationship after hooking up via Facebook in 2016.

“I lost interest in living,” she said during the press conference. “I just wanted the pain to stop.”

Her attorney revealed Effie has turned evidence over to Los Angeles Police Department officials that allegedly support her claims.

Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, was quick to deny the rape claims in a statement he gave to several media outlets following the press conference.

“Her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations,” it read. “As recently as July 18, 2020, (Effie) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.”

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose (Effie’s) fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.”

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. (Effie’s) attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Effie is the latest accuser to come forward with allegations against the Social Network star – Hammer’s ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich, previously told Page Six that he told her he wanted to “barbecue and eat” her while she alleged he was emotionally abusive towards her.

Another ex, Paige Lorenze, also told the publication Armie used a knife to carve the letter ‘A’ into her skin near her vagina.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they have launched an investigation into the sexual abuse claims.

Allred has revealed her client is not planning to file a lawsuit against the actor.

Hammer’s ongoing sexual abuse scandal has cost the actor work – he stepped down as the co-star of Jennifer Lopez‘s new film, “Shotgun Wedding“, and released a statement in which he raged, “I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims.”

He also exited the projects “Gaslit” and “The Offer” as the scandal exploded, months after Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, announced plans to divorce after 10 years of marriage.