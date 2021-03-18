Armenia to announce snap election on Thursday or Friday

© Reuters. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally in Yerevan
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenia will announce a snap parliamentary election on Thursday or Friday, the Interfax news agency reported cited a government minister as saying.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.