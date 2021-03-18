Anwar Hadid Throws Dua Lipa Butterfly Party to Celebrate Her Grammy Win

Instagram

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ hitmaker and her boyfriend celebrate her victory at the Grammy Awards over the weekend with a special-themed celebration arranged by her beau.

AceShowbiz –

Dua Lipa‘s boyfriend threw her a butterfly-themed party to celebrate her Grammy win.

The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker took home the Best Pop Vocal Album Award for her LP, “Future Nostalgia“, at the recent music awards show and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid helped celebrate her success by throwing her a special themed party to mark the occasion.

Sharing a photo of herself holding the giant butterfly-shaped pinata, she captioned the photo, “All the (butterflies) in da world waiting 4 me … my angel boy @anwarspc. (sic)”

As well as the bright pink pinata, there were a number of balloons placed around their living room including lettered ones that spelled out “DUA” as well as pink and confetti balloons.

Continuing with the butterfly theme, there was an ornate colourful balloon shaped like the insect whilst Pokemon favourite Pikachu – in balloon form – also made an appearance.

For the occasion, Dua – who recently tweeted about the “symbolism” butterflies have had for her this year – wore a stunning silver dress complete with strap detailing, whilst her boyfriend of over a year looked suave in a button up shirt.

The party came after Dua branded her Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Award win “insane.”

Reflecting on her award, she said, “Oh my goodness. Wow, thank you so much. This is insane. Future Nostalgia means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways. But one thing that I have really come to realise is how much happiness is so important. I felt really dated at the end of my last album where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered. And I’m just so grateful and so honoured because happiness is something we all deserve and need in our lives. This means so much. Thanks to my family and friends watching at home, I love you, thank you.”