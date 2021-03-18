Ammika Harris Shows A Lot Of Skin While Flaunting Her Jewelry In Her Latest Clip

Ammika Harris is showing a lot of skin on social media in a video in which she shows off her gold jewellery and a really cool outfit. Check out the video below.

Someone said: ‘I watched this like 10 times back to back lol, you’re gorgeous love,’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Swore City Girls was about to play.’

One other follower said: ‘Is this what angels look like in heaven?’ and someone else said: ‘I am enchanted by your beauty 😍 I love you ❤️🇧🇷’

Someone else said: ‘yeah u dope dope @ammikaaa in plain view 🙊😍💯’ and one other followewr posted this: ‘@ammikaaa 😭😭🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿our president has gone too soon,it pains😢’

Another followewr said: ‘Showing out lately! I love it I love love love it,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘The look & vibes in this are immaculate 🤯🤩💫’

One other follower said: ‘Oooookay you have out did yourself go on with your bad self 🔥🔥🔥’ and one commenter posted this: ‘@ammikaaa Girl go get you a modelling agent and get on the cover of a magazine. You wasting your talent. ❤️❤️❤’

In other news, Ammika Harris shared some new pics featuring her and Chris Brown‘s son, Aeko and fans are mesmerized by how fast he is growing up. Check out the post that she dropped on her social media account.

Ammika is living her best life together with her and Chris’ baby boy Aeko. She keeps fans updated on a daily basis, and people are in love with her son.

Fans are not quite sure whether she and Chris are still together or if they are simply co-parenting Aeko.

Advertisement

Make sure to stay tuned for more news about Ammika and her and Chris Brown’s sweet boy Aeko. Ammika makes sure to keep fans updated via her social media account.