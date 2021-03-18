Amid ADA Surge, Twitter Verifies Charles Hoskinson’s Account By CoinQuora



Amid ADA Surge, Twitter Verifies Charles Hoskinson’s Account



(ADA) CEO Charles Hoskinson has finally received the much-coveted blue verification badge from Twitter.

Hoskinson’s Twitter verification achievement came after he reported that he will leave Twitter permanently.

He says that once the ADA network is fully mature, projects will move to Cardano.

Cardano (ADA) CEO, Charles Hoskinson, now has a verified Twitter account. However, the account verification came only after his multiple threats to leave the platform. Hoskinson has been trying to get verified on Twitter for years. He even informed the Cardano community that he is considering leaving Twitter permanently.

Hoskinson notably said that because his account is not verified, fraudsters are using his personality to defraud crypto newbies.

Hoskinson tweeted,“if there is no path to verification, then I’m considering leaving Twitter. It seems to be the only way to resolve the impersonation issues. I’m disappointed with Twitter, they just don’t seem to care about fraud, scam, and impersonation.”

Many prominent crypto advocates, including Aleksandra huk, shared their concern on the matter in support of Hoskinson.

Can we all agree that Charles Hoskinson @IOHK_Charles should get his account verified? Besides his great achievements, he has many imposters. There are many scams, especially when it comes to crypto. Twitter should protect it’s users, @jack please do something — Aleksandra Huk (@HukAleksandra) March 17, 2021

Furthermore, Hoskinson gave thanks to all who stood by him until successfully having his account verified.

In addition, Hoskinson recently said that more than 100 crypto-based companies will move from Ethereum to Cardano. In fact, he specifically said that these companies will quit Ethereum and move to Cardano when ADA network becomes fully mature.

