Amazon Prime Video to stream NFL’s Thursday night games By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture
(Reuters) – The National Football League (NFL) said it has signed long-term agreements with ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) Inc, Fox Corp and other media partners for the distribution of NFL games, with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:)’s Prime Video service as an exclusive partner for its Thursday night games.
Amazon is paying about $1 billion per year, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.