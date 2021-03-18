Alex Dion found guilty in Sydney court

An Australian father-of-two who spent a year on the run in the US has been found guilty of murder in a Sydney court today.
Alex Dion was found guilty of murdering Mario Phetmang, 33, and then dumping his body on the side of the road in Sydney Olympic Park in May 2018.
Mr Phetmang, 33, vanished after walking out of South Hurstville service station in May 2018.
A truck driver discovered his body 10 days later, wrapped in a plastic mattress protector on the side of Homebush Bay Drive.
It was the Crown’s case that Mr Dion then tried to hide Mr Phetmang’s hat, glasses and hooded jumper in a water tank at an East Killara building site where he had been working as a tiler.
The court also heard Mr Dion allegedly caught an Uber to Sydney Airport on the day he disposed of the body and later used Mr Phetmang’s credit card at a casino in the US.