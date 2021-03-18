Advanced nuclear reactors no safer than conventional nuclear plants, says science group

Article content

WASHINGTON — A new generation of so-called “advanced” nuclear power reactors that Washington believes could help fight climate change often present greater proliferation risks than conventional nuclear power, a science advocacy group said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has made curbing climate change one of the pillars of his administration and has supported research and development for advanced nuclear technologies.

The reactors are also popular with many Republicans. Last October, the month before Biden was elected, the U.S. Department of Energy, awarded $80 million each to TerraPower LLC and X-energy to build reactors it said would be operational in seven years.

Unlike conventional reactors that are cooled with water, advanced reactors are cooled with other materials like molten salt, and are generally far smaller. Backers say they are safer and some can use nuclear waste as a fuel.

“The technologies are certainly different from current reactors, but it is not at all clear they are better,” said Edwin Lyman, the director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“In many cases, they are worse with regard to … safety, and the potential for severe accidents and potential nuclear proliferation,” said Lyman, the author of a UCS report called “‘Advanced’ Isn’t Always Better” which was released Thursday.