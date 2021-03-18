Accenture Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



Accenture Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing.com – Accenture (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Accenture announced earnings per share of $2.03 on revenue of $12.09. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.89 on revenue of $11.8B.

Accenture shares are up 1.17% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.44% from its 52 week high of $270.87 set on December 17, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 5.81% from the start of the year.

Accenture follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Accenture’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on February 24, who reported EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $5B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $4.82B.

Broadcom had beat expectations on March 4 with first quarter EPS of $6.61 on revenue of $6.66B, compared to forecast for EPS of $6.56 on revenue of $6.62B.

