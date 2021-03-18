Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. Accenture CEO Julie Sweet speaks during a meeting with the Economic Club of New York in New York City, New York
(Reuters) – IT consulting firm Accenture (NYSE:) reported second-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, as more businesses used its digital services to shift operations to the cloud.
Revenue rose to $12.09 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 28 from $11.14 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $11.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
