$60K Bitcoin price back in sight after Morgan Stanley and Fed announcements By Cointelegraph

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that struggled below the $57,000 level during early trading hours until the announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve sparked a rally which took BTC to an intraday high of $58,243.

Optimism returned across the cryptocurrency market on March 17 following a brighter economic forecast from the U.S. Federal Reserve and comments which hinted at the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022 if employment and economic indicators continue to improve.

