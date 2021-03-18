$60K Bitcoin price back in sight after Morgan Stanley and Fed announcements By Cointelegraph

Optimism returned across the cryptocurrency market on March 17 following a brighter economic forecast from the U.S. Federal Reserve and comments which hinted at the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022 if employment and economic indicators continue to improve.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that struggled below the $57,000 level during early trading hours until the announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve sparked a rally which took BTC to an intraday high of $58,243.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360