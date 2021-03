25 K-Pop Idols Who Are Also Fantastic K-Drama Actors

KBS2



What K-Pop group they’re from: BTS

Okay, hear me out. He may have only had one role as an actor thus far, but I believe V deserves a spot on this list because he absolutely crushed it as Suk Han-sung in Hwarang. Not only did he navigate his character’s heartbreaking backstory well, but his cheerful acting also brought a lot of joy and levity to the show. I personally can’t wait to see what roles he takes on next, because it seems like acting is just in his… ~DNA~!

Where you can watch them: Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.