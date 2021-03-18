17 Celebrity #TBT Photos From This Week — March 18

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Jane Fonda partying with the Village People at a 1979 disco Halloween party kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday.

1.

Jane Fonda posted this photo of herself alongside the Village People in 1979, when she hosted a disco Halloween party to help raise money to promote solar energy:

2.

In celebration of last Sunday’s Grammys, Sofía Vergara posted this photo of herself dancing on stage with Pitbull at the 2016 ceremony:

3.

While Gwyneth Paltrow posted this clip from when she dueted on “Forget You” at the 2011 Grammys:

4.

Tracee Ellis Ross shared this photo of herself in high school in the late ’80s, when she had let her hair go natural:

5.

Trixie Mattel posted this video from the moment when she saw herself winning the crown on All Stars 3 in 2017:

6.

In honor of his birthday, Rob Lowe posted this photo of himself on his 18th birthday in 1982, as well as a photo of himself now on his 57th birthday:

7.

The iconic Dionne Warwick shared this photo of herself performing on a TV show in the ’60s:


Twitter: @dionnewarwick

8.

Legendary rock photographer Mick Rock posted this photo he took of Bono and Lady Gaga hanging out together in 2009:

9.

Mayim Bialik threw it back to her Blossom days in celebration of the show being on available on Hulu:

Flashback to flower hats, and a character that was totally ahead of her time. By the way... #Blossom is available to stream on @hulu now!!!! 🌻 #FBF #90s4eva

Flashback to flower hats, and a character that was totally ahead of her time. By the way… #Blossom is available to stream on @hulu now!!!! 🌻 #FBF #90s4eva


Twitter: @missmayim

10.

Heidi Klum shared this video of herself rehearsing for her very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1997:

11.

Pink posted this photo David LaChapelle took of her in 2001 for Rolling Stone magazine:

12.

Salma Hayek shared this photo of herself signing autographs in 1999:

13.

Lindsay Lohan posted this photo of herself and Snoop hanging out together in the ’00s:

14.

Allison Janney shared this fun photo of herself and Dolly Parton hanging out together in the late ’00s:


Twitter: @AllisonBJanney

15.

Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of herself in 2000:

16.

Natalie Portman posted this photo of herself, Kat Dennings, and Stellan Skarsgård at the premiere of Thor: The Dark World in 2013:

17.

And finally, Alicia Silverstone shared some continuity Polaroid shots taken of the cast of Clueless in 1994:

Nostalgia Trip

Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR