17 Celebrity #TBT Photos From This Week — March 18

Jane Fonda partying with the Village People at a 1979 disco Halloween party kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday.
1.
Jane Fonda posted this photo of herself alongside the Village People in 1979, when she hosted a disco Halloween party to help raise money to promote solar energy:
2.
In celebration of last Sunday’s Grammys, Sofía Vergara posted this photo of herself dancing on stage with Pitbull at the 2016 ceremony:
3.
While Gwyneth Paltrow posted this clip from when she dueted on “Forget You” at the 2011 Grammys:
4.
Tracee Ellis Ross shared this photo of herself in high school in the late ’80s, when she had let her hair go natural:
5.
Trixie Mattel posted this video from the moment when she saw herself winning the crown on All Stars 3 in 2017:
6.
In honor of his birthday, Rob Lowe posted this photo of himself on his 18th birthday in 1982, as well as a photo of himself now on his 57th birthday:
7.
The iconic Dionne Warwick shared this photo of herself performing on a TV show in the ’60s:
8.
Legendary rock photographer Mick Rock posted this photo he took of Bono and Lady Gaga hanging out together in 2009:
9.
Mayim Bialik threw it back to her Blossom days in celebration of the show being on available on Hulu:
10.
Heidi Klum shared this video of herself rehearsing for her very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1997:
11.
Pink posted this photo David LaChapelle took of her in 2001 for Rolling Stone magazine:
12.
Salma Hayek shared this photo of herself signing autographs in 1999:
13.
Lindsay Lohan posted this photo of herself and Snoop hanging out together in the ’00s:
14.
Allison Janney shared this fun photo of herself and Dolly Parton hanging out together in the late ’00s:
15.
Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of herself in 2000:
16.
Natalie Portman posted this photo of herself, Kat Dennings, and Stellan Skarsgård at the premiere of Thor: The Dark World in 2013:
17.
And finally, Alicia Silverstone shared some continuity Polaroid shots taken of the cast of Clueless in 1994:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF