Zendaya Reflects on Transforming Power of Her Dreadlocks at 2015 Oscars

The ‘Malcolm & Marie’ star was mocked as looking like she ‘smells like patchouli oil or weed’ by Giuliana Rancic at the time, but she believes ‘that’s how change happens.’

Zendaya Coleman could not forget the moment when Giuliana Rancic poked fun at her over her dreadlocks at the 2015 Oscars. Six years have passed since the former “Fashion Police” co-host threw the offensive remarks at her, the “Malcolm & Marie” star reflected on transforming power of the incident.

“That’s how change happens,” the 24-year-old beauty stated in a new cover story for W Magazine. She went on to say, “And it made me think, ‘How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?’ ”

Zendaya’s dreadlocks were mocked by Giuliana when she was co-hosting “Fashion Police”. At that time, the entertainment reporter claimed the hairstyle made the actress look like she “smells like patchouli oil or weed.” The TV personality was later slammed by “The Greatest Showman” star on Twitter and Instagram.

“There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful,” Zendaya pointed out in her social media post. “Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect.”

“To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive,” the former Disney Channel star further raged. “I don’t usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks cannot go unchecked.”

Zendaya went on to mention some successful African Americans with dreadlocks such as Ava DuVernay and Terry McMillan, who “none of which smell of marijuana.” The Rue Bennett of “Euphoria” then concluded, “I suggest some people should listen to India Arie’s ‘I Am Not My Hair’ and contemplate a little before opening your mouth so quickly to judge.”

Giuliana has since apologized to Zendaya. She penned on Twitter, “Dear @Zendaya, I’m sorry I offended you and others. I was referring to a bohemian chic look. Had NOTHING to do with race and NEVER would!!!”