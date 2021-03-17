Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Europe’s shaken trust in vaccines

The European Medicines Agency, the E.U.’s top drug regulator, will most likely pronounce the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine safe after concerns about a potential link with blood clots or abnormal bleeding led to it being suspended in multiple countries.

But millions of Europeans have been shaken by the back-and-forth and will be more hesitant about vaccination.

In France, the government has swerved from lauding the AstraZeneca inoculation a few days ago to suspending it. A poll by the Elabe Institute published Tuesday showed that only 20 percent of French people now trust the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 58 percent skeptical and 22 percent undecided.

“I trust AstraZeneca; I trust the vaccines,” Ursula von der Leyen, the top European Union official, said at a news conference in Brussels. But reassuring words may not persuade Europeans who are experiencing policy whiplash.