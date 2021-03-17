Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

Asian-Americans seek protection after attack

Shootings in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, have put Asian communities across the U.S. on high alert and prompted law enforcement officials to increase patrols. People across the nation felt outraged and scared.

The gunman who shot and killed eight people at massage parlors in Georgia was charged with several counts of murder. The police captured the 21-year-old as he was on his way to Florida, where he may have planned more violence.

Although the police are still investigating motives, nearly 3,800 hate incidents targeting Asian-Americans have been reported in the U.S. since the pandemic began, according to Stop AAPI Hate. The shootings appear to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia,” state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House, told The AP.

Asking for help: Asian-Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area are calling for more police patrols after a string of attacks. Older residents in particular have been the targets of robberies, verbal attacks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and assaults. “Our seniors are afraid to walk their own streets,” said Carl Chan, the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. Residents described fear, tension and feeling forced to change their routines in a PBS report on the rise of hate crimes in the area. The Cut compiled ways to help.