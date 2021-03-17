Wild’s Carson Soucy suspended for one game

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has issued a one-game suspension to Minnesota Wild defensemen Carson Soucy for his hit on Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland. The punishment is for charging, and the accompanying video explains:

It is important to note that this is not a case of a player elevating slightly as part of a natural hitting motion while delivering a full body hit. Nor is it a case of a player coming off the ice after contact because of the force of the collision. If Soucy wishes to deliver this check legally, he must stay low and hit through Garland’s shoulder or core, rather than elevating upward and into his head.

Soucy’s clean record with no fines and suspensions kept the punishment to a minimum, along with the fact that Garland did not suffer a significant injury on the play. Still, the Minnesota defenseman will be held out of their next game and this incident will be taken into account down the line.

Minnesota is back in action Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche, but Soucy will not be eligible to dress. The 26-year-old has become an important piece for the Wild since the start of the 2019-20 campaign and has eight points in 22 games this season.