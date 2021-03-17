White House task force met to discuss Microsoft breach: statement By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House’s task force to grapple with the recent hack of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:)’s Exchange met this week with representatives of the private sector, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Wednesday
The group, which met on Monday, “included private sector members for the first time” who were invited “based on their specific insights to this incident,” she said.
