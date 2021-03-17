What happened to the teams that entered the NCAA tournament undefeated?

In 2021, Gonzaga joined the list of undefeated teams entering the NCAA tournament. It is hard to believe that only 20 teams entered the NCAA tournament undefeated. It is harder to believe that an undefeated team would go on to win the tournament seven times, and not once since 1976.

The tournament has changed over the years and the expansion of the bracket makes it more difficult to become an undefeated champion. There was just one team that entered the tournament undefeated from 1980 to 2014, but there have been three teams in a seven-year span in the 2010s.

Obviously, the caveat to this list is that these teams competed in the NCAA tournament. Undefeated teams like the 1954 Kentucky Wildcats or 1973 NC State Wolfpack, for example, don’t qualify for this list as they didn’t play in the NCAA tournament.

These 20 teams did, and this is how they fared: