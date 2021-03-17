Verlander throws ‘first pitch’ after Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros ace and two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander underwent Tommy John surgery last fall and is expected to miss the entire 2021 MLB season while recovering.
The veteran who turned 38 years old last month shared a video across social media on Wednesday of his “ceremonial first pitch” following that procedure:
Per Brian McTaggart of the official MLB website, Verlander is attempting to become the 10th known pitcher to return from Tommy John surgery after having the operation at the age of 37 or older. Houston manager Dusty Baker told reporters on Wednesday the right-hander is rehabbing at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens.
Verlander earned his second career AL Cy Young honor in 2019 when he went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts but pitched in only one game last summer before he was ultimately shut down because of what was first described as a right forearm strain. He’s out of contract after the upcoming season and could hit free agency.