U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.58% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.58% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.29%, and the index added 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which rose 4.48% or 2.83 points to trade at 66.01 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 3.28% or 8.38 points to end at 263.59 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.17% or 7.17 points to 233.63 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.11% or 0.61 points to trade at 54.10 at the close. Walmart Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.83% or 1.11 points to end at 132.28 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was down 0.75% or 1.68 points to 223.02.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Lennar Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 13.80% to 100.95, General Motors Company (NYSE:) which was up 5.13% to settle at 60.05 and Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 5.04% to close at 185.27.

The worst performers were NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:) which was down 16.71% to 36.18 in late trade, AbbVie Inc (NYSE:) which lost 5.23% to settle at 105.04 and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.05% to 92.34 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 79.87% to 8.40, Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 76.96% to settle at 10.60 and Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 62.55% to close at 3.950.

The worst performers were Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.42% to 24.19 in late trade, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 21.71% to settle at 59.000 and CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.03% to 6.180 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 13.80% or 12.24 to 100.95. Shares in General Motors Company (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.13% or 2.93 to 60.05. Shares in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.04% or 8.89 to 185.27. Shares in Dow Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.48% or 2.83 to 66.01. Shares in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.17% or 7.17 to 233.63. Shares in Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 79.87% or 3.73 to 8.40. Shares in Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 76.96% or 4.61 to 10.60. Shares in Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 62.55% or 1.520 to 3.950.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.83% to 19.23 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 1.30% or 22.50 to $1749.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $64.62 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.19% or 0.13 to trade at $67.97 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.05% to 1.1984, while USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 108.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 91.358.