U.S.’s Austin says South Korea alliance important due to China, North Korea concerns: Yonhap By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek
SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday the United States’ alliance with South Korea is ever more important because of growing security concerns over China and North Korea, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.
South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said it was important for the allies to maintain a strong deterrence and joint defence posture against North Korea, the agency added.
