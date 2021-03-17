U.S.’s Austin says South Korea alliance important due to China, North Korea concerns: Yonhap By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek

SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday the United States’ alliance with South Korea is ever more important because of growing security concerns over China and North Korea, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said it was important for the allies to maintain a strong deterrence and joint defence posture against North Korea, the agency added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR