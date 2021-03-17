U.S. investigating suspected Autopilot Tesla crash into police vehicle By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo hang on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. auto safety agency said on Wednesday it will send a team to investigate a Tesla (NASDAQ:) crash into a Michigan State Police vehicle near Lansing that is suspected of being in Autopilot mode.
The agency said “consistent with NHTSA’s vigilant oversight and robust authority over the safety of all motor vehicles and equipment, including automated technologies, we have launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash.”
Tesla did not immediately comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.