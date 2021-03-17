Trent Williams, 49ers agree to historic $138M deal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Williams also discussed deals with the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs signed Joe Thuney and the Bears signed Andy Dalton and Germain Ifedi, paving way for Williams to return to San Francisco on a massive deal.

The 49ers initially acquired Williams on the third day of the 2020 NFL draft, sending a fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round pick to the Washington Football Team.

Williams finished the 2020 season with the fourth-best pass block win rate among offensive tackles, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Andrew Whitworth, Duane Brown and Billy Turner were the only better players in that category.

The 32-year-old has appeared in 134 games and has earned eight consecutive Pro Bowl berths since entering the league in 2010.