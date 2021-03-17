Topps Removes Grammys Card Depicting BTS

Trading card manufacturer Topps unveiled their Grammy-themed Garbage Pail Kids sticker collection on Tuesday. Titled “The Shammy Awards,” the collection features illustrations of performers Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Harry Styles. It also featured an illustration of BTS, who performed their Grammy-nominated single “Dynamite” at Sunday’s ceremony. Labeled “BTS Bruisers,” the illustration showed the South Korean band as whack-a-mole characters, bruised and scarred after being beaten with a Grammy award.

The cartoon follows accusations by fans that Grammys producers exploited BTS and their huge reach for ratings, relegating their performance to second-to-last of the night despite high anticipation. The group also lost the award in the Pop Duo/Group category for which they were nominated — the award ultimately went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me.” A lot of people said Topps’ illustration was insensitive, particularly due to increased reports of hate crimes against Asian people, and the fatal shootings at three massage parlors in Georgia yesterday, in which six of the eight victims were Asian. People asked how the drawing was even allowed to be published.

@Topps The thought that it is ok to direct violence towards Asians. This is in no way satire. This is a gross misconduct on your behalf and I hope that this gets taken care of ASAP.

Twitter: @LivLaughBTS



.@Topps Can you explain why you chose to illustrate BTS in this way? The other artists you’ve included have no depiction of violence in their illustrations. Why did this get green-lit? https://t.co/BAVYlvOpKO

Twitter: @TheJose8A



. @Topps @Chrisameeks 6 asian women were MURDERED today. this can’t even be brushed off as tone deafness or a pathetic attempt at satire– it would irresponsible and harmful to do so. you should be ashamed. https://t.co/lvI7G26O35

Twitter: @sweetsexysuga



Many said the fact that the illustration was green-lit for publication was a symptom of how normalized anti-Asian hate has become in society.

I keep saying that when it comes to Asian hate and degrading, it has been greatly normalized to disgusting levels and ignored for too long. And the scary thing is wat @Topps have illustrated is just a spec of reality. https://t.co/Hsgt80usoK

Twitter: @keepstrugglin_



The hashtag #RacismIsNotComedy quickly became the top worldwide trend, with BTS fans — known as the ARMY — calling for an apology from both Topps and the author of the illustration. “You have been actively engaging and RT-ing posts advertising these cards for hours,” one user tweeted. “Silently pulling a card showing an Asian act being brutalised is not going to solve anything. #RacismIsNotComedy”

.@Topps quietly removing a violent caricature you were profiting off will NOT remove or hinder the damage you’ve already done. we demand an apology from both your organisation and @Chrisameeks. this is unacceptable. #RacismIsNotComedy

Twitter: @agustranda



The company has since removed the BTS illustration from their website, and released a statement on Twitter announcing the sticker card had not been printed prior to the criticism and would not be available for purchase. “We hear and understand our consumers who are upset about the portrayal of BTS in our GPK Shammy Awards product and we apologize for including it,” their statement said.

However, people took issue with the statement, saying Topps failed to acknowledge why the illustration was problematic in the first place and had not adequately apologized to the Asian community.

Why was it upsetting? Clarify that to the public, then make a proper apology to the Asian community. You depicted an Asian public figures as badly bruised and beaten down fully knowing the growing hate against Asian is happening in your country. You are enabling hate. https://t.co/jzSywlOChJ

Twitter: @almostdita

