Tiny Harris Makes Fans’ Day With A New Video Featuring Heiress Harris

Tiny Harris makes fans’ day after posting a new video featuring her daughter, Heiress Harris. Check it out below.

‘The Cooking cousins are at it again!! @kamayadaplug Make sure you go check out my 🌝 @heiressdharris YouTube channel #HeiressDoesItAll your kids, nieces & nephews will enjoy it!! 👑💜‼️ #ThisChildIsMe 💞’ Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Ay Heiress is too much for me 😂 she said “that was a double flip cartwheel” girl what,’ and one otheer follower said: ‘It’s the knowing who u are and your worth at an early age for me 💅🏾 confidence.’

A follower said: ‘They both did good with the St. Patrick cookies🍀’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Heiress wants all the smoke!!’

One commenter posted this message: ‘It’s was the “DO IT” for me😂 that’s right mama let them know,’ and another follower posted this: ‘It was the double flip cartwheel for me 🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♂️’

A followewr posted this message here: ‘@kamayadaplug Heiress challenged you where is your double flip cartwheel🤣’ and a fan said: ‘“DO IT” 😂 She said @kamayadaplug put your money where your mouth is 🤣🤣’

One other follower posted: ‘It’s the “Ummm, ok…I’m sorry ” for me!!!! 🤣 Baaaaaby little Miss Heiress is a whole darn “Bible Read” on a Sunday Morning!!!! @majorgirl she is absolutely THE CUTEST!!! Praying that all that Foolishness gets behind y’all so you can continue to do what you do best and have been doing for years “Take care of your family and raise BEAUTIFUL SUCCESSFUL CHILDREN!!!! 🙏🏾 be Blessed Luv 😍’

In other recent news, Tiny Harris made sure to mark International Women’s Day with a post on social media. Check out what she had to say below and also see the video that she dropped.

‘I was having such a great day with the fam at Universal that I forgot to wish all the amazing ladies..Happy Women’s Day… here are some of the most important women in my life. Thank you to my ryders who always hold me down @tinysukryders 🙏🏽👑💞💚’ Tiny captioned her post.

