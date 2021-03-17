Tiffany Haddish Confused Over Reports About Her Beef With Nicki Minaj: ‘Huh?’

Instagram

The actress/comedienne’s response only further enrages the Barbz as one of them writes to the ‘Girls Trip’ actress, ‘the sudden amnesia is sending me… b***h you knew what you said.’

Despite throwing shade at Nicki Minaj in a recent Clubhouse chat, it seems like Tiffany Haddish doesn’t think that there’s some tension between her and the “Anaconda” hitmaker. The actress/comedian appeared to feign ignorance when being called out by a Nicki fan.

“@TiffanyHaddish congrats sweets, you are getting the clout you so badly,” the fan tweeted on March 16. “funny how you diss a group of young women then pretend to take it well when @NICKIMINAJ checked you for it but you’re still out here crying, you’re too grown for this. Sit down.”

The tweet didn’t go unnoticed by the “Girls Trip” actress who had a simple response to the accusation. “Huh?” so Tiffany replied.

Tiffany Haddish appeared to feign ignorance about her beef with Nicki Minaj.

The response only further enraged the Barbz as one of them wrote to Tiffany, “don’t play dumb you mrs potatoe head looking wh0r3.” Another person added, “Girl what’s confusing???? They said what they said.” Someone else tweeted, “Forming amnesia won’t make you any funny.”

“the sudden amnesia is sending me… b***h you knew what you said,” another fan snapped at Tiffany. Similarly, one person added, “Don’t be trying to act confused. You know what you said.”

For those who need refresher, Tiffany appeared to diss Nicki in a Clubhouse chat when someone compared her to the raptress by calling her the “Nicki Minaj of comedy right now.” Not a fan of the comparison, someone else quipped, “Unlike Nicki, she shows up on time.” A woman, who seemed to be Tiffany, was heard laughing at the response. The actress also alluded that she’s better than the Trinidadian star as she chimed in, “And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

Tiffany and Nicki started clashing at the 2018 VMAs. At the award-giving event, Tiffany shaded Fifth Harmony while gushing over former member Camila Cabello. Later, when the “Chun-Li” raptress took the stage to accept an award, she warned Tiffany, “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony, because [Normani Kordei] is that b***h. I’m just saying.”