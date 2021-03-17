This US-Regulated Crypto Exchange Just Implemented Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay By CoinQuora



This US-Regulated Crypto Exchange Just Implemented Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay



CoinZoom has now added support for Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay, Google (NASDAQ:) Pay, and Samsung (KS:) Pay.

This new service is available for all CoinZoom Visa (NYSE:) card holders, be it physical or virtual.

Customers can download the CoinZoom Pro app via Google Play and App Store.

US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange CoinZoom has added support to Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Through this, users can now tap their balance and interact with merchants under the said payment networks.

According to a press release, users can now start accessing the said payment methods through the CoinZoom Visa card. To do so, they only need to add the said Visa card to their eligible device. Of course, users can still utilize their balance and transact with stores that accept Visa debit.

Aside from the physical Visa cards, customers can also access their Visa card virtually by downloading the CoinZoom Pro app on Google Play and App Store.

CoinZoom CEO Todd Crosland said that their users have been enjoying the said Visa cards since 2020 for everyday purchases. Hence, they have been convicted to “look for innovative ways” for the mass adoption of crypto.

Crosland added,

“Adding Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay will make it even easier and more convenient for users to spend their cryptocurrency balances.”

CoinZoom is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows customers to use their crypto assets for purchases across a plethora of merchants. Its founding members and previous companies have been regulated by the CFTC, FINRA, and NFA.

At the moment, only customers that are based in the US can access CoinZoom’s Visa cards. However, the platform said that they will make this service available to international users.

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora