The ‘Most touchdowns by a tight end’ quiz

Life in New England after Tom Brady has not only proven difficult for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, it’s also become quite expensive.

On Monday, the NFL’s legal tampering period opened up. Almost immediately after the proverbial curtain was lifted, the Pats went on an uncharacteristic shopping spree. They quickly splurged on free agent pass rusher Matthew Judon and defensive back Jalen Mills. Then, they reached deals with two wideouts: Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Soon after, they signed the top two available tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Not only did the moves put a smile on the face of Cam Newton, but they also caught the attention of the newest part-owner of the Boston Red Sox as well. Big offseason spending rarely results in a Vince Lombardi trophy the following season, but then again, giving an angry Bill Belichick access to the checkbook hardly seems like a good thing for other AFC teams.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Rob Gronkowski’s shoes are impossible to fill, but between Smith and Henry, New England now has one heckuva one-two punch at the tight end position. In NFL history, a tight end has caught 11 or more touchdowns in a season 25 times. So with that in mind, how many of these 25 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!