The best men’s college players from the state of Indiana

There is no better place to hold it than the basketball hotbed that is the Hoosier state. From “The Region” down to Evansville, with stops in South Bend, West Lafayette, Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Muncie and every small town in between, Indiana’s love for basketball runs deep.

So with that in mind, here’s our look at some of the state’s best homegrown (whether born, raised, or both) college players through the years. Listed in chronological order.