The best bargain signings of the NFL free agency era

Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images

A bit of cheating, yes, but these two are interlocked and have similar Jaguars origin stories. A former Cowboys Round 2 pick, Smith caught on with the Jags in 1995 on a low-end deal. McCardell, an ex-Browns auxiliary wideout, joined him a year later. No Jaguar receiving tandem has approached their work, and their first four seasons together produced six 1,000-yard campaigns between them and four Jacksonville playoff berths. Both landed higher-paying extensions, but the Jags capitalized on the exclusive negotiating rights that came with signing the duo in the mid-’90s. The partnership lasted six years.