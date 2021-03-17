‘The Bachelor’ Alum Nick Viall Enjoys His ‘Brief’ Romance With January Jones

Instagram

While their relationship didn’t last long, the former leading man on the ABC dating show says he and the ‘Mad Men’ actress are ‘still friends’ and ‘still cool.’

AceShowbiz –

Nick Viall has gotten candid about his romantic relationship with January Jones. Admitting to have “briefly dated” the Betty Draper of “Mad Men” in the past, the season 21 lead of “The Bachelor” confessed that he “enjoyed [his] time with her.”

The 40-year-old opened up about his love life in the Tuesday, March 14 episode of “Better Together with Maria Menounos“. He told guest host and Maria’s husband, Keven Undergaro, “I briefly dated January Jones, and people know about that.” He added, “We’re still friends, and we’re still cool.”

“The first time I knew who January was, I was a kid living in Milwaukee watching ‘Mad Men’, and this was like the hottest person I’ve ever seen,” the TV personality went on to gush over his 43-year-old ex. “And then fast forward 10 years later, and I’m on a date.”

The former contestant of “The Bachelorette” then raved, “She was a delightful, wonderful person, and I enjoyed my time with her, and you know, it was great to get to know her.” He further added, “Like I said, it’s nice to still be able to call her a friend.”

Nick additionally spilled that he shot his shot with January after she mentioned his name during an interview. “She went on TV and kind of anecdotally talked about being a fan of ‘The Bachelor’, and she brought my name up,” he recalled. “People thought either she was teasing me or flirting and so, I just DM’d her.”





January herself confirmed her romance with Nick in January 2020. When speaking to Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast, she divulged that her ex beau reached out to her after she started “blasting” him. She shared, “Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind.’ ”

“And I squealed! I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ … I was like, ‘I hate that guy!’ ” the Emmy-nominated actress recounted. “My sister’s like, ‘If you don’t go, you will forever regret it.’ So I agreed to go on a date with him – or to drinks or whatever.”