The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings and Jon Pardi Set to Headline Concerts on the Farm Series

The Scott Avett-fronted band will play three socially-distanced shows at the Bonnaroo festival site, while the bluegrass musician and the country crooner are set to perform on back-to-back May dates.

The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings and Jon Pardi are to headline three upcoming socially-distanced shows at the Bonnaroo festival site in Manchester, Tennessee.

The “Concerts on the Farm” series will kick off in May, with Grammy winner Strings playing on May 28 and Pardi taking the stage the following day. Strings’ set is said to be called “An Evening with Billy Strings”, while Pardi will be joined by special guest Jameson Rodgers during his gig.

The Avett Brothers will play three shows at the outdoor venue over the Independence Day weekend in July.

Tickets will be sold in groups of four, offering fans an eight-foot-square area, six feet from other viewing pods. Every $1 from each ticket will go to the Bonnaroo Works Fund.

In accordance to COVID-19 safety guidelines, concertgoers will be required to wear mask outside their pods. Attendees are also encourage to bring their own chairs and blankets. Food and drink, in the meantime, will be available via mobile ordering.

About the concert series, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development commissioner Mark Ezell stated in a press release, “The soundtrack of America is made in Tennessee, and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the return of live music than at the Bonnaroo Farm.”

“We’re ready to see our stages and venues full again, and artists back on the road doing what they love. We know music fans are ready as well, and Concerts On the Farm’s approach to delivering live music in a responsible environment will set the bar high for future events.”

Meanwhile, this year’s Bonnaroo festival has been rescheduled from June to September after last year’s event was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.