Texans QB Deshaun Watson facing more assault allegations?

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee sent shock waves around the NFL world when he announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday that he was filing a sexual assault lawsuit against disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on behalf of a client.

While Watson denied any wrongdoing regarding that matter, Buzbee unveiled on Wednesday that more cases are coming.

“My associate, Cornelia, and I will file the second of what is now four cases on behalf of women against Deshaun Watson today,” Buzbee captioned an Instagram post. “The cases allege assault. We won’t share the alleged details here, and we won’t try the case in the press, but the cases are publicly filed for all to see. I appreciate the calls of support that we have received from those who support these brave women. It takes a lot of guts to stand up to the powerful, when you are perceived powerless.

“Since filing the first case yesterday, I have had several death threats and multiple people have harassed my children. The blame the victim (or her lawyers) mentality is alive and well!! I love football as much as the next person (although I’ve never been a Texans fan.) But I don’t love it that much!! Makes me shake my head that people are so passionate about football to the point of irrationality, while at the same time they could care less who the mayor or president will be.”

The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest team linked with the 25-year-old signal-caller eager to receive his exit from the Texans. However, Watson could find himself in trouble through the NFL’s personal-conduct policy even if the cases stall out in court.

For now, all outsiders can do is sit and await additional information as the start of the NFL Draft on April 29 approaches.