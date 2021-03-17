Tennessee pauses football activities due to COVID-19

Per Blake Toppmeyer and Monica Kast of the Knoxville News Sentinel, the Tennessee Volunteers paused all football-related activities due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff members, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantines.

Tennessee is scheduled to begin spring practice on Tuesday and play the spring football game at Neyland Stadium on April 24. Wednesday’s developments could, however, alter the program’s calendar.

“All those involved have worked with university contact tracing and taken precautions, and their cooperation is greatly appreciated,” Tennessee spokesman Owen Driskill explained.

As Alex Scarborough wrote for ESPN, it’s unknown how many people associated with the football team tested positive for the coronavirus amid this latest COVID-19 cluster. Tennessee is currently scheduled to complete 15 spring practices during a five-week period and finish with the annual spring game. However, NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee chair and West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons previously said the NCAA will review and modify practice schedules “on a case-by-case basis” pending virus outbreaks and clusters.

The Duke Blue Devils and Ohio State Buckeyes are among noteworthy schools that have had to pause football activities this month because of COVID-19 concerns.