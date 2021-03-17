Tamar Braxton Tells Fans That Her Recent Vacay Is One Of The Most Important Trips Of Her Life – Check Out The Pics Here

Tamar Braxton is on a vacay and she just told fans and this is one of the most important trips of her life. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘I had no idea that this would be one of the most important trips of my life. My girlfriend @angelnlivas(who is also a single mom) decided to take our boys on a trip. I needed this time to not only see that life is worth living but “Tamar, who are you living it for”? And while I was sick, I thought I wasn’t what this Amazing child needed. I was broken, sad, hurt, felt sorry for myself and wasn’t attractive to anyone not even my own kid. Sometimes we put all we have into other relationships.. but what about the relationship that we have with our children? It’s up to us to teach them God, respect, loyalty, love, have a good education, be kind and compassionate towards others while, allowing them to be children and sometimes disappointing us as parents because they are not responding or acting in the ways we “thought” we have taught them. I used to be so hard on myself about that,’ Tamar wrote in her message.

She continued and said: ‘The truth is I was doing the best I could… although it was not good enough. I allowed myself time to work on it.. and although we have a long way to go.. I’m better than I used to be. My kid is finally on the way to happy. And I’m happier because of it. I had to put myself second so he can see that sometimes you being first all the time can hold you hostage to those who feel “hostage”from being around your selfish, self-centered, I have to be happy first ass(me)🥺😩🤣..that’s not always the case or “excuse”…. I don’t know who needs this.’

‘Because I’m just sharing my personal struggles with being a single parent trying to figure it out and find balance…. no matter what kind of parent you are:…parents you got this…it’s not easy.. nothing about life comes with A handbook, but if you pour into your children, eventually with Gods help, it can turn things around. Don’t give up.. even when they don’t respond how we want or need them to…😰….God has the whole situation worked out‼️‼️ #whocareswhatitlookslike #stayunderconstuction’ Tamar captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘I sent this to someone that needed it. I pray your testimony does what it’s supposed to do for others in the same situation. Keep working. It’ll get better ❤️’

A commenter posted this: ‘All of this. I mean every last drop. Thank you for your transparency!! ❤️’ and one other follwoer posted this message: ‘Logan is getting so big 😍; what was the phrase he used to say? “Maybe Monday” 😩🥰’

One other follower said: ‘We never gave up on you! So glad you didn’t give up on yourself! I love you soo much, Muva Tay! 🤍🤍🤍’ and somoene else said: ‘❤️❤️yes, it’s hard and ty for being vulnerable. God already has this chapter and the next written!!!’

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more good news about Tamar!