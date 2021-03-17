Tamar Braxton Opens Up About The Heartbreak She Endured Last Year

Tamar Braxton is celebrating her birthday and she decided that she could open up to fans about all the things that she had to endure back in 2020. Check out her message below.

‘I really played myself this time last year… we were on lockdown and I remember being so broken because I thought that a celebration of me came from the man I loved.. little did I know he was emotionally cheating🙄… I’m so grateful that my 44th celebration around the sun is filled with those who truly love me.. flaws & all, was here when my face actually hit the pavement and I was left homeless. Heartless, jobless and 50 pounds overweight, Tamar captioned her post.

She continued and said: ‘I’m so proud of myself‼️ i brought my first home by myself with the help of @travforthestars expanded my team of business, ( I’m not at @ting every one but… @angelnlivas @adelmanmatz etc…cause some of y’all are haters😂) and reconnected with some true day ones. Including this bug head terrellmullin who takes beautiful pictures like the great herb ritts and I will always love cherish & respect him always even when we don’t see eye to eye… i love him deep & grateful that he makes me comfortable in this new skin, this new me that I had no idea existed. My creative director and brother @ashleyseanthomas who always puts it all together and makes me zip up a size 2 when I’m a 6… 😳’

Tamar also posted these following words: ’cause he knows that I can do ANYTHING i put my mind to…& my sweet young but down ass pumpkin who is always there for whatever…@mugopus & also @drhollycarter who called me and said This is the Tamar I’ve been waiting for.. now let’s go get your blessings…and suggested that I need a new few shoots capturing my new joy and progress. I’m so grateful for these people and the patience that they have and continually have in me not allowing me to be shy and not afraid to tell me about myself, but, sticks around for the positive change to happen cause they know I’m #underconstruction🚧’

Tamar ended her message to fans with the following:’… I’m going to be sharing a lot today cause the devil almost tricked me out of my life and every single amazing blessing that I have had since that dark day… depression is real.. and I don’t know who needs to hear this.. but you are enough.. & if you don’t feel like you are.. don’t wait until your birthday to celebrate your wins… write them down and celebrate #sttamarsday as your day and know that if I can pick up the pieces YOU can too‼️ 🍀🍀’

Someone said: ‘Depression is real, and that’s why we have to have the right circle around us, helping pick us back up when our feelings have us down ❤️ I’m rooting for you sis, try to surround yourself with people that compliment your the mental health that you want to have in your future as well, and you’ll always win. 👏🏾🥳 Happy birthday!’

A commenter posted this message: ‘#PiscesSeason #GangGang anyone who knows/loves a Pisces know that we are a very emotional and sensitive creature. Congratulations on choosing yourself. Happy Birthday

One other follower said: ‘So you just gone keep applying the pressure all day huh?! I’m here for it!!!! Sis apply the pressure for the rest of the year! Happy St.Tamar’s day!’

Lots of fans supported Tamar in the comments.