Tamar Braxton Celebrates Her 44th Anniversary And NeNe Leakes Is Cheering For Her

Tamar Braxton is celebrating her 44th anniversary and NeNe Leakes is cheering for her in the comments. Check out Tamar’s post below.

‘I’m 44‼️ happy, healthy, single with a full life of Love Gods blessings and good Luck ahead of me🍀#happysttamarsday ❤️❤️’, Tamar captioned her post.

Somoene said: ‘I’m so happy I’ve been able to be right there for the transformation! I’m so happy for your break thru!

Happy Birthday to one of my best friends! I love you, Tamar! Now what the fuck we are going to do.’

Another follower posetd this: ‘Yessss you are and should be so proud of the woman we’re all celebrating! Happy bday!!!! Love ya sis!! 💚✨🎉’

A commenter said: ‘Happy birthday big sis, I decree and declare that this is your bounce-back season. This will be the year of supernatural favour, and open doors for you. Tamar reaches up for your blessings, the promises of the lord, your dreams and desires & watch God bring them to pass… God is turning things around in your favour; keep on pushing sis I Love You 4life🥰❤️🥳.’

A follwoer posted this message: ‘Y’all got the same bad Cuzzo @tropii_colada Happy BDay ladies! ❤️ @tamarbraxton.’

Someone else said: ‘Happy Birthday. You’re my biggest inspiration!! I love you so much, Tamar🤍🤍✨’, and a commenter posted this message: ‘Happy birthday, babe !!! You deserve everything.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Have a blessing, safe, Joyful and productive birthday.’

Tamar Braxton is on a vacay, and she just told fans, and this is one of the most important trips of her life. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘I had no idea that this would be one of the most important trips of my life. My girlfriend @angelnlivas(who is also a single mom) decided to take our boys on a trip. I needed this time to not only see that life is worth living but “Tamar, who are you living it for”?’ Tamar wrote, among others.