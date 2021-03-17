Sydney niece-killer has two years added to his sentence after USB discovery

Justice Helen Wilson said if the court had known the full extent of his abuse, Barrett would have received a life sentence.

Derek Barrett and his niece Mengmei Leng.

But such a sentence is not possible now. Instead he will serve 36.5 years in prison, two years longer.

Then after two days, he stabbed her 40 times.

He then dumped Ms Leng’s body in a blowhole at Snapper Point on the NSW Central Coast.

Her naked body was spotted by a tourist three days later.

Mengmei Leng.

Barrett’s wife had been away the weekend of the murder.

He told his trial he had no memory of the attack and was high on ice and synthetic cannabis at the time.

“You have no idea how it frustrates me every day trying to think of how this came about and why I went down this path,” he told the court.