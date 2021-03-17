Sydney businessman Ron Medich loses Michael McGurk murder appeal

Millionaire businessman and convicted killer Ron Medich is unlikely to ever see the outside of a jail cell again after losing his appeal.

Medich has served three years of a maximum 39 year sentence for ordering the murder of his business rival Michael McGurk outside his Cremorne home in 2009.

The property developer paid $500,000 for the hit after their business relationship became toxic, with the pair fighting over millions of dollars in and out of court.

“It had led the offender to form a deep-seated hatred of Mr McGurk and provide a motive for him to want to have Mr McGurk killed,” Justice Geoffrey Bellew said at sentence.

He was not on screen today as his appeal was dismissed 2 to 1.

Justice Peter Hamill said he would have allowed the appeal against conviction and ordered a re-trial.

That decision was based in part on the evidence given by Senad Kaminic, an accessory to the murder.

Kaminic told the trial he heard a conversation between two other players, Haissam Safetli and Lucky Gatellari.

He said Safetli pointed to a pictured of Mr McGurk as he said “this man is causing you a lot of problems” and that he understood the “you” was a reference to Medich.

Kaminic agreed it was the first time he had given that evidence in seven and a half years.

“It follows that the admission of the inadmissible evidence of what Kaminic understood Safetli to mean when he told Gattellari that “[McGurk] is causing you a lot of problems” constituted a miscarriage of justice” Justice Hamill said.

Justice Hamill also found merit in two other grounds of appeal but was ultimately outnumbered.